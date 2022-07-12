Darjeeling: Mamata to attend swearing-in of GTA today

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived to a warm welcome to Darjeeling on a three-day visit. In Darjeeling, she will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the birth anniversary commemoration of Nepali poet Acharya Bhanu Bhakta.



Banerjee arrived at the Bagdogra Airport on Monday and headed for Darjeeling. Supporters of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) lined up on the route to accord her a warm welcome. Flexes welcoming the Chief Minister to the Hills were put up at all vantage points.

In Kurseong the Chief Minister's cavalcade stopped at the motor stand where Anit Thapa, President, BPGM welcomed her amidst slogans of "Mamata Banerjee zindabad, Anit Thapa zindabad" reverberating in the mountain air. Anit Thapa then climbed into her vehicle. However, the TMC supremo got down from the vehicle to greet the people, followed by Anit Thapa. Both then flashed the victory sign, further cementing the alliance between both the parties.

Though the BGPM has got an absolute majority in the GTA, winning 27 out of the 45 seats, the Trinamool Congress, with 5 winners has pledged support to the BGPM Board.

Banerjee's cavalcade reached Darjeeling town at 4 pm. She was accorded a welcome by BGPM supporters in front of Gorkha Ranga Manch and by the TMC in front of the Raj Bhawan, enroute to the Richmond Hill Government Guest House where the Chief Minister will be staying. Key BGPM leaders, including General Secretary Amar Lama and TMC leaders led by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chettri, were present to welcome Banerjee. Prior to the Chief Minister's visit to the Hills, Thapa had paid her a visit at Nabanna. However, political observers opine that he could have intimated her on the nomination of candidates for the Deputy Chief Executive, Chairman and Deputy Chairman posts. The two could have discussed the candidates for the 5 nominated seats to the GTA.

The Chief Minister will attend an hour-long swearing-in ceremony of the GTA at 11 am on Tuesday and an hour-and-a-half-long celebration of the 208th Bhanujayanti programme on Wednesday at 2 pm. Both the programmes will be held at the Darjeeling Chowrasta.

Meanwhile, Bagdogra Airport was a witness to a beeline of VIP arrivals on Monday. After the arrival of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee; NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu arrived at Bagdogra. She was received by the Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay. She held a meeting with the Cabinet members and public representative of Sikkim in a resort near Siliguri. Later AITMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also arrived at Bagdogra. He will be addressing a rally at Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.