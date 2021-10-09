'Darjeeling, Kalimpong & Hooghly have higher Covid positivity rate'

kolkata: Covid positivity rate has been higher in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Hooghly and Bishnupur health district, reveals the sixth round of sentinel survey carried out by the state Health department.



The report states that the three districts and the health district were found to have a positivity rate higher than 3 per cent. The percentage is higher than many other districts.

Health department had carried out the survey on previous few occasions in a phased manner. The department has carried out the survey in these districts between September 29 and October 1.

The latest report reveals that Darjeeling has a Covid positivity rate of around 3.7 per cent while Kalimpong has reported a positivity rate of 3.8 per cent. It was found that the positivity rate in Hooghly was around 4.3 per cent.

North Bengal has also become a concern for the health officials as the various tourist spots are now attracting tourists.

The city doctors have, however, warned that a sudden spur in the tourist inflow may lead to the rise in infection.

There has been a trend for visiting various tourist spots as the number of infections in Bengal has been under control and no third wave has hit the state so far.

The ICMR has also warned various states that a sudden spur in tourism may deteriorate the Covid situation.

There has been a tendency among the people to take a tour after being confined within their hometowns for long.

"People must be aware that the threat of the third wave of Covid is not over. The infection in the state is still under control. But any violation in the Covid norms may prove fatal. We all have to be cautious so that Durga Puja does not turn out to be a superspreader. Those who will go out must maintain Covid norms and abide by the protocols set by the government. Sudden increase in tourist influx may also contribute to the cases," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the state.

It may be mentioned here that the sentinel report in August stated that Covid infection rate in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal and East Midnapore in South Bengal had increased alarmingly.

The earlier phase sentinel survey was conducted in 15 districts in July.