Darjeeling Hosp to get its lone CT Scan machine soon

Darjeeling: Darjeeling District Hospital is all set to get a CT Scan machine. Once installed, this will be the only operational CT Scan machine in the Hills (Darjeeling and Kalimpong) in both government and private facilities.



Amar Singh Rai, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity, Darjeeling district hospital, stated that soon the CT scan machine would be installed.

"I had written to the Chief Minister in May last year requesting her for a CT Scan machine. She had taken up the matter promptly and the government had called for a tender for installation of the same in Public Private Partnership mode. The tender process is complete," stated Rai.

Eskag Sanjeevani Pvt. Ltd. has been declared the preferred bidder. They will be in charge of establishment, operation, maintenance and management of the 16 slice CT Scan centre. The service is to ensue within three months as per the agreement.

Darjeeling Hills is devoid of a CT Scan machine (both in government and private facilities.) Patients have to be rushed to Siliguri, undertaking a 76 km arduous journey, in case of a CT scan even in medical emergencies.