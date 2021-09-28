Darjeeling Himalayan Rlys to host 1st tourist fest at Ghoom

Darjeeling: Ghoom, the highest railway station in India is all set to host a tourist festival from November 13 to December 5. The first-ever "Ghum Festival," is being organised by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.



"This is to promote tourism through the DHR. Tourists can experience local culture, food, art and craft through this festival. It is to showcase the Hills," stated Sanjay Chilwarwar, additional divisional Railway manager (ADRM) NJP.

The weekly events will include sunrise and sunset viewing from Tiger Hill; local bands; a 7.2km long Trekathon; Karaoke singing competition; Mountain biking; Tea garden tours; Stand-up comedy and folk dance performance.

"People can book food stalls, art and craft stalls or stalls to sell local products," added the ADRM.

Keeping in view the tourist season, the timing of the passenger train from Darjeeling to NJP has been changed from 8am to 9am.

"Tourists find it quite difficult to board the train in Darjeeling at 8 am, so we have rescheduled it to 9am," stated AK Mishra, director, DHR.

In the month of October, the passenger service, specially from NJP to Darjeeling is booked to capacity.

"We are planning to add extra coaches to both the NJP-Darjeeling service and the Jungle Safari joy ride to meet the tourist rush," stated the ADRM.

There are plans to introduce air-conditioned Vistadome coaches for the Jungle Safari by the end of this year. At present, 3 diesel and 3 steam joyride services are operating from Darjeeling.

"From October 1st, this will be increased to 4 diesel and 4 steam to meet the tourist rush," added the DHR director.