Darjeeling Himalayan Rly to have add-on service to Kurseong

DARJEELING: The DHR has announced an add-on service. One FCZ Coach (Slip Coach) will be added to train number 52541 from Kurseong to Darjeeling and another to train 52540 from Darjeeling to Kurseong with effect from 1st October 2022.



The fare will be Rs. 750 per passenger. Train 52541 the DHR service from NJP to Darjeeling. It departs from NJP at 10am and arrives at Darjeeling at 5:20 pm. The 52540 service is from Darjeeling to NJP. It departs at 9am and arrives at 4:15pm. The fare is Rs. 1400 per person.

At present along with these two passenger services, the DHR runs steam and diesel loco hauled joy rides to Ghoom and back from Darjeeling. These services run full during tourist season.

The services are already booked to capacity for the forthcoming October tourist season.

The three joy ride services include steam loco charging Rs. 1500 per passenger; Diesel loco charging Rs. 1000 per passenger and Steam loco charging Rs. 1600.

"This augmented service will enable tourists to experience the DHR, especially for those who do not want to take the long duration ride from NJP to Darjeeling or do not get tickets in the Joy Rides," stated Suman Baraily, a hotelier.