Darjeeling Hills report its first Covid death

Darjeeling: The hill areas of the Darjeeling district recorded the first Covid death. With the Covid positive case graph continuing to shoot up the weeklong lockdown in the GTA area could be extended.



72-year-old JB Moktan, former Gram Panchayat Pradhan passed away on Sunday at Deorali, Chimney, Kurseong. On 25th July suffering from breathing difficulties, he had undergone a swab test at the Kurseong hospital. At around 3:30 am on 26th July he passed away in his residence. Later during the day his test result showed that he was Covid-19 positive.

This is the second Covid death in the GTA area, the first death was recorded in the Kalimpong district with the death of a 44 year old lady on March 30.

"Despite trying our level best to control the situation, cases are increasing by the day. We have to be more careful. However we have to be more humanitarian also. If the number of cases continue to increase then we will be compelled to extend the lockdown after August 1 also" stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

Atleast four persons from Tamsang Tea Estate under Sukhia Pokhari block, Darjeeling tested positive on Monday. Starting from Monday the lockdown in Jalpaiguri has been extended by 5 days.