Darjeeling Hills braces for Yaas

DARJEELING: Exactly 12 years after cyclone Aila had battered the Hills — triggering landslides that killed many — Darjeeling Hills once again braces for Yaas. Cyclone Aila had resulted in incessant rainfall and gusty winds in the Hills in 2009, triggering multiple landslides, claiming 27 lives in the Darjeeling Hills and damaged 4,500 houses.



With very severe cyclonic storm Yaas all set to make a landfall on Wednesday, an orange weather warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department for the Hills of Darjeeling district and Kalimpong. Two NDRF teams have been stationed in the district.

The IMD has issued an orange weather warning for May 26 and 27 with forecasts of heavy rains. Control rooms have been opened up in the blocks and sub-divisions of the district. "Two NDRF teams have been deployed in our district. One team is placed at Kurseong and another in Siliguri for the time being with the view to move to any affected area of the district," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

Tree cutting teams of forest, fire and PWDs have been stationed in different parts of the district along with debris removal teams comprising JCBs and other equipment. Sand bags have been placed at vulnerable places. Shelters are being readied. "If needed, we can accommodate affected people. Power back up and sufficient oxygen storage is being made available in all hospitals," stated the District Magistrate.

Power restoration teams have been stationed by the WBSEDCL in all sub divisions and block areas. Quick Response Teams of the Fire of Irrigation Department have been stationed in all vulnerable areas. "Mountains are highly vulnerable to climate change and disasters. Even less rain can cause more damage in the Hills, as witnessed in the past," stated Wing Commander (Retd.) Prafulla Rao of Save the Hills, an NGO, is working on the landslide front.