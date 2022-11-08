Darjeeling Hill Univ to commence its offline classes from January

DARJEELING: Darjeeling Hill University will start its offline classes from January 2023. This was announced by Dr. Om Prakash Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, DHU.



The Vice-Chancellor visited Yogighat, where the DHU campus will be constructed. He also visited the ITI building from where offline classes will be held till the DHU campus is complete.

"Offline, regular classes will commence at the ITI building from January. We will have classes there till the campus is complete at Yogighat," announced the Vice-Chancellor. He holds dual charge of V-C, North Bengal University and V-C, DHU.

The V-C also held a meeting with GTA top brass, college principals and other North Bengal University officials. The DHU had started in November 2021 and had around 100 students at present.

"We had a meeting to discuss various issues and problems. Posts will be sanctioned soon and appointment process will commence soon. Work on the statute is on and the Dean of the University has been given charge. I will visit again soon and hold a separate meeting with the principals of colleges. The GTA, District Administration and the NBU are all working together to ensure that the DHU functions smoothly," added the V-C.

Dr. Shanti Chettri, the V-C of Gour Bongo University was also present. As many as six subjects are being taught at the BHU presently. The subjects include English, Political Science, History, Nepali, Mass Communication and Mathematics.

"We had requested the West Bengal Chief Minister to speed up the process of making the DHU functional. She immediately took action and appointed a Vice-Chancellor. He is an efficient person. Now with regular classes to be held, the functioning of the University will to a great extent be streamlined," opined Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, GTA.