Darjeeling Hill Marathon gets international recognition

Darjeeling: The Queen of the Hills has reason enough to cheer. The Darjeeling Hill Marathon, has finally got international recognition with the route being certified by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF.) With the mantra of "R-UNlock," it is a run to usher in good health and



normalcy.

The half marathon organised annually by the Darjeeling Police, in its seventh edition this year, will be held on November 22.

"The Darjeeling Hill Marathon will henceforth be featured in the list of international marathons. This is a major achievement for the marathon," stated Abhishek Gupta, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP,) Darjeeling. Every year participants from foreign countries including Kenya also take part in this mega

event. This year model, actor and runner Milind Soman along with his wife Ankita Konwar will be the faces of the Darjeeling Hill Marathon. "My 81 year old mother will also take part. We will all have to work together to normalize the situation. Run at your own pace. Each and every participant is a winner," stated Soman through video conferencing from Mumbai.

The marathon will feature a 21.1 km and a 10 km run. Both the events will be flagged off from the Darjeeling Chowrasta and will also culminate at the Chowrasta.

The 21.1 km will take the Birch Hill road and make a U turn at Singamari and will proceed to Ghoom via Railway Station on the National Highway 55. From Ghoom the runners will climb up from Kakjhora and then through Gandhi road to the Chowrasta.

The 10 km race will follow the same route but will ascend from Kakjhora to Gandhi Road and then culminate at the Chowrasta.

For each of the events there are six categories- above 45 years male/ female; below 45 years male/ female; Police Male / female.

For the 21.1 km, cash awards are Rs. 1 lakh; Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25000 for first, second and third respectively. For the 10km, the cash award is Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 for first, second and third.

The registration charge is Rs. 500 for participants and will have to be done online at www.hillmarathondarjeeling.org.

"People of the Hills are physically very fit. They have great lung capacity hence are natural runners. We would invite the people of Darjeeling, specially the youth to take part in the marathon in great numbers" stated Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police.