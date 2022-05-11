Darjeeling fast emerging as hotspot for web series shoots

DARJEELING: Since the pandemic hit the nation, Darjeeling is fast emerging as a hotspot for web series shoot. Many web series, including Bengali and Hindi, have been shot during the window periods of low Covid cases. Adding to the list is "Devotion." Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by her one-and-a-half-year old son Jeh (Jehangir) arrived in the Hills on Tuesday for the shoot.



Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller "Devotion" will be shot in Kalimpong and Darjeeling. The other lead characters in the movie are Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. This is Kareena's debut in the OTT platform.

Kareena arrived to a large crowd at Bagdogra Airport on Tuesday. She was then escorted to the waiting cars by CISF personnel to the waiting vehicles. From there she headed straight for Kalimpong.

In Kalimpong, Kareena will be putting up at Mayfair Resort. She was even seen relaxing in the cafeteria with her son on Tuesday. The shoot schedule will commence on Wednesday. She will be shooting in Lava on Wednesday. In Kalimpong the shooting will take place in picturesque Delo.