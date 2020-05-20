Darjeeling extends a helping hand to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Darjeeling: Darjeeling hills and the people have always been resilient in times of calamity and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. People from all walks of life have come forward, extending a helping hand to help combat the pandemic.



With a large number of residents of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area including students, patients and workers returning from other cities, institutional quarantine has become a difficult option for them.

"We started facing a shortage of space for institutional quarantine. We had then approached the hoteliers. As there are no tourists the hotels are all empty. Two hoteliers have come forward and offered their hotels to be used as quarantine centers free of cost" stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.

Sudesh Raimajhi and Sangay Tshering Bhutia have offered their hotels, Sanderling Resort and Rink Heritage for making quarantine centers.

"Both the hotels are providing free stay for the people who are coming from various states and who do not asymptomatic and are waiting for their swab test reports.

The hotel rooms will also be available for elderly people, students, health workers who might find it difficult to stay in other quarantine centers" stated Thapa.

Meanwhile, MARG, an NGO has distributed relief material at Gorkhey, below the famous trek spot Sandakphu on the Singhalila National Park. "Under the Mission Singhalila National Park, we distributed relief material among 366 families in Rimbik, Rammam forest area, Daragaon, Srikhola, Lhodhama and Gorkhey. We had to use ponies for 12 km on the last stretch of the journey as there are no motorable roads" stated Nirnay John Chettri of Marg.