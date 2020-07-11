Darjeeling duo held for dealing in sale of ivory

Darjeeling: Two persons from Darjeeling were arrested and illegal ivory recovered from their possession.



The arrested include Sova Tamang (female, 62 years) from Batasia, Ghoom, Darjeeling and Som Tshering Tamang (male 36 years) of Gandhi Road, Bijanbari, Darjeeling.

"We had received source information that an illegal dealing of ivory was to take place at Mungpoo on Thursday. We rushed to the spot to find 5 people bargaining. Seeing us three persons managed to flee. We caught the other two.

"We recovered a piece of tusk from their possession for which they had no valid papers. A vehicle was also seized," stated Sanjay Dutta, Range Officer, Belakoba and head of the Special Forest Task Force, North Bengal.

The two were arrested under different sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and were brought to Belakoba range at around 2:30 pm on Thursday.

"We recovered many ATM cards from them, the currency of Middle East nations.

From the call records and messages, we found out many things. They were part of an international wildlife smuggling gang.

"The lady is a mastermind. They used to trap and kill pangolins and sell flesh and scales in China through Nepal.

"They used codes like cigarette for ivory and Sikka for pangolin scales," added the Ranger.

The duo were produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Jalpaiguri and were sent to 14 days of Judicial custody.

"We will apply for remand for the duo soon," added Dutta.