Darjeeling: Disability rights activist dies after testing -ve

DARJEELING: Darjeeling lost a champion, working for the cause of specially-abled children. The 62-year-old activist, Dinesh Shrestha, was one of the pioneers working in the field of cerebral palsy and disability among children in the Hills.



Shrestha, who was the founding member of Sparsh, was admitted to a private nursing home in Siliguri with pneumonia. Family members stated that he died of a cardiac arrest and fibrosis on Wednesday noon.

Covid-19 negative. "Dinesh Shrestha's work on cerebral palsy and disability was landmark for all of us and in the Hills," said a member of an NGO.

"He sensitised people and advocated for disability rights passionately. He brought home the need for community and home based care for children with special abilities. He reached out to peoples and communities with his services and skills," added the member of the NGO.

Shrestha, who had worked for welfare of disabled children in the Darjeeling Hills and is remembered for his works, is survived by his wife and son.