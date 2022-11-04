Darjeeling civic body starts demolition drive against illegal constructions & high-rises

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Municipality has started a demolition drive against illegal construction after serving notices to the defaulters and giving the owners time to remove the illegal structures.



"In our election manifesto we had clearly stated that if voted to power we will remove illegal constructions and high rises. As we have been voted to power in the Darjeeling Municipality we are translating our words to action by removing illegal constructions and high rises that have come up during the tenure of our board," stated Ritesh Portel, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality.

The demolition drive commenced at ward number 10 with an illegal construction by one Asha Sundas near Sherpa Gumba (monastery) behind Darjeeling Mall. The demolition was carried out by the employees of the Darjeeling Municipality under the supervision of councillors along with Chairman Portel.

"We have earmarked 8 such illegal constructions of our period. In that 4 are sub judice, the hearing of which will take place on November 14. We started demolition of one of the structures today, the rest will follow," stated the Chairman.

He further stated that before starting the drive, a meeting of all the Councillors had been called, including councilors from TMC, BGPM and GJM. All had pledged support to the move.

The stipulated height permissible in the Darjeeling Hills (owing to the Hills falling in the seismic zone 4) is 11.5m as per the West Bengal Municipal Act. Anything above that is forever illegal.

In the past there has been instances of the district administration taking suo moto cognizance of high rises and the police sending out notices.

"I extend my moral support to the Municipality Board. What is illegal is illegal. Paying a fine doesn't make it legal. The defaulters had been served notices and called for hearings. They were asked to dismantle the illegal structures by themselves. However, they did not pay heed," stated Ajoy Edwards, GTA Member and President, Hamro Party.

Unbridled constructions have emerged as an eye sore in the Queen of the Hills. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee time and again has been directing the GTA and the Municipality to bring an end to this practice. Banerjee who frequents Darjeeling has been repeatedly complaining about this unchecked menace.

Though Darjeeling has been a witness to frequent seismic activity coupled with landslides, illegal constructions continue unbridled in the Hills. Though the stipulated height for a building is 11.5m, most of the buildings have touched the 25m to 30m mark. Soil testing is unheard of and building rules are flouted rampantly.