Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri get two shelter short stay homes for women

DARJEELING: Two shelter short stay homes were inaugurated in the Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts for rescued women.



These are first of its kind home for adult women in both the districts.

The two homes called "Nabodishaa" are located at Punjabipara, Ward number 13, Siliguri in the Darjeeling district and the other at Bondunagar, Rajgunj Block, Jalpaiguri. The homes have been recommended by West Bengal Commission for Women.

The shelter homes will be run by Darjeeling District Legal Aid Forum and monitored by Child and Family Welfare Ministry, Government of West Bengal.

Inaugurating the Homes, Lina Gongopadhyay, Chairperson, West Bengal Commission for Women stated: "Let the Nabodishaa show new direction in providing a safe, secure and healthy environment for all those who come to live here. The two will house 10 inmates each."

The inmates will include distressed, trafficked and rescued women. The region with 4 international borders and state borders is highly vulnerable to human trafficking.

"The Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts did not have homes for adult women. There is one at Cooch Behar.

The Legal Aid Forum had got in touch with the West Bengal Commission for women and made an appeal for Homes. We have come up with two. In future there could be more," stated Amit Sarkar, President of Darjeeling District Legal Aid Forum.

He stated that the Homes will have to strive hard to secure the future of the inmates, not just provide a shelter for them.

"We have to ensure that they are provided with proper health care facilities and economic empowerment. We have to also help in their rehabilitation," added Sarkar, while speaking about the

new facilities.