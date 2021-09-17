Dankuni: 3 dead, 4 hurt after goods vehicle rams into tea stall

Kolkata: Three persons died after a light goods vehicle rammed into a roadside tea stall in Dankuni on Thursday morning.



Around 6 am on Thursday, a few people were having tea at a roadside tea stall beside NH 2. Suddenly, a light goods vehicle which was moving towards Serampore lost control and rammed into the tea stall.

Two persons, identified as Abdul Khalek and Mintu Bag, died on the spot while another man, identified as Jumman Mallick, died while being taken to a hospital in Kolkata after he was referred from Serapore Walsh hospital. Four other persons, who were also having tea, suffered injuries and have been admitted to the Serampore Walsh hospital. Police have seized the vehicle but the driver somehow managed to flee. It is suspected that the driver lost control due to overspeeding.