Dankuni: 3 arrested; about 40 unfinished pistols seized

kolkata: Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police (WBP) nabbed three persons, including a woman from a bus near Dankuni toll plaza on Durgapur Expressway and seized 40 unfinished pistols on Monday morning.



According to sources, acting on a tip off, STF personnel were waiting near the Dankuni toll plaza for a bus which was coming from Dhanbad.

As soon as the bus was spotted, STF personnel assisted by the police personnel from Dankuni police station intercepted it. While searching the luggage of the passengers, cops found 40 structures and nearly finished 9 mm and 7 mm pistols. Cops came to know that the arms were being smuggled in from Munger in Bihar. It is suspected that the arms dealers had planned to smuggle unfinished arms as it is more secure than smuggling complete pistols.

The trio was produced at the Serampore court on Monday and were remanded to police custody for 10 days.

The accused persons are being interrogated to find out where they were going to deliver the consignment.

So far police have come to know that the arrested persons are the carriers of the arms.

It is suspected that the rest of the portions of the pistols were either already smuggled in or would be delivered later which would be assembled somewhere in the state.