Danish diplomat takes boat ride to European settlements along Hoogly

KOLKATA: The Ambassador of Denmark to India Freddy Svane witnessed a slice of European history along the Hooghly River as he took the European Settlement Boat Ride on Sunday.



"European Settlements Boat Ride (ESBR) is a fantastic initiative. It is a part of the revitalization of the great history of Kolkata and Bengal. It may be seen as a great step to relook at the European history in India," Svane said.

An initiative of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and the Danish Cultural Institute in Delhi, the ESBR was inaugurated on Valentine's Day (February 14) to take people to the settlements of Serampore and Chandannagore, which were established by the Danish and French many years back. The boat ride has been going houseful since its inception.

"We all know Puducherry and Diu but little is known about European history along the Hooghly. This has been changed forever by the ESBS. This 11-hour trip is like a perfect weekend getaway where one can travel with his family and get absorbed in the history of Europe in India,"said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director of WBTC.

One can enjoy the waters, watch some movies, listen to European music or grab a book from the extensive library on the boat.