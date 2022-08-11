'Dangerous' buildings' demolition: KMC to rehabilitate tenants

kolkata: In a pro-people move the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will rehabilitate the tenants of dilapidated buildings that will be pulled down by the civic authorities.



The civic authorities have started enlisting the names of the tenants in Borough I in North Kolkata.

It was found on many premises, that the original tenants have left and the space is being enjoyed by the sub-tenants. In such cases, the KMC is registering the names of the sub-tenants.

There are around 3000 dilapidated houses in the city of which around 100 are "dangerously dilapidated".

The KMC's Building and Assessment departments are jointly preparing the list of tenants.The structures will be pulled down and in their places, new houses will come up. The tenants will be rehabilitated in the new houses. Senior officials of the Building department said most of the dangerously dilapidated buildings have not been repaired for the past five decades and above.

Civic officials of the Assessment department said there are many buildings in North Kolkata where the tenants give Rs 50 as rent and occupy more than 1000 square feet area.

There are many buildings where the tenants deposit their rent in the rent control because of litigation. Before the structure is pulled down all these matters will have to be sorted out.

Moreover, in the newly built houses, the tenants will not be able to enjoy the same space which they used to enjoy at the old premises.

The builder will get additional FAR to set up the new house and the additional space will be used to rehabilitate

the tenants.