Danda Mahotsav: Devotees who fell sick discharged from hosps
Kolkata: The elderly devotees who had fallen sick and were hopsitalised on Sunday while attending 'Danda Mahotsav' commonly known as 'Doi Chire Utsav' in Panihati were discharged from hospitals on Monday.
On Sunday morning while going to offer puja at a temple in the Mahotsavtala ghat of Panihati several elderly devotees had fallen sick due to heat and humidity.
Among them three had died while more than 100 people were hopsitalised.
After treatment most of the sick devotees were discharged from the hospitals. The rest who were undergoing treatment throughout the night were discharged on Monday. In the evening Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the administration to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the king of three devotees who had died. Meanwhile, ISKCON said that the incident did not take place inside their
temple premises.
