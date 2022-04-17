Damayanti Sen summons 6 cops in connection with two sexual assault cases

Kolkata: Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police Damayanti Sen on Saturday summoned six officers associated with the probe of the rape cases Englishbazar in Malda and Deganga in North 24-Parganas at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar and took stock of the progress of investigation. .



According to sources, the investigating officers and inspectors of the two police stations were among those who briefed Sen about the progress in the case.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had directed Sen to oversee probe into the four recent cases of rape that was reported from some places in the state. Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj had said that past experiences have shown that IPS officer Sen is capable of ensuring an impartial inquiry into four rape cases, which have been reported over the last one month from Deganga and Matia in North 24-Parganas, Englishbazar in Malda, and Bansdroni in South Kolkata.

The incident of sexual abuse at Englishbazar took place on March 27 where a minor was raped allegedly by one of her neigbours by tieing her hands and face and threatening her at gun point. The police however, has arrested the offender within 48 hours of the incident.