Damaged embankments: State orders for further detailed probe

Kolkata: A further detailed probe has been ordered along with quality test assessment of materials used in embankments those damaged despite being constructed only after supercyclone Amphan.

The decision has been taken after going through the enquiry reports submitted to the top brass of the state Irrigation and Waterways department on Monday. The enquiry was conducted on the damaged embankments by a team comprising two superintendent engineers and an executive engineer of the department.

"We have studied the report submitted by the committee and felt that more intensive probe is needed and engaged another senior superintendent engineer to do the same. At the same time quality assessment of the materials used to reconstruct the embankments after cyclone Amphan will also be carried out at the department's laboratory," said the state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra.

He further said that it will take some days to receive the final probe report that will be handed over to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

It needs mention that the Chief Minister had expressed her annoyance finding that many embankments reconstructed after super cyclone Amphan in May 2020 damaged almost within a year during cyclone Yaas leaving vast agricultural land inundated with saline water.