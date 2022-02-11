'Dalits, Adivasis being tortured, original Hindus forgotten but PM poses as 'sant' during polls'

Kolkata: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of posing as a 'sant' to garner votes during the elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP claiming that the saffron brigade is eroding Hinduism in the country.



"They [BJP] are destroying everything. History is being changed. The heritage is being destroyed. The women are facing torture. The Dalits, the Adivasis are being tortured. The rights of marginalised communities are being denied. The original Hindu religion is being forgotten. However, when election comes he (PM Modi) becomes 'saadhu'. He poses as 'sant'," Banerjee said at a programme to hand over land deeds to refugee

families at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

The chief minister was also critical of the BJP over the removal of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi first and then putting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram.

"Now the hologram is also missing. They remember the icon's name when the election comes." Banerjee said.

PM Modi had unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

The hologram was to serve as a placeholder until the granite statue to be installed at the same location is completed.

Banerjee also questioned what was done with the crores of rupees received as donations to the PM CARES fund.

"So many people have died due to COVID-19. People are suffering, they are crying. You are not ashamed," she said.

"Modiji's photograph is being used in COVID injection. Where is the fund of PM CARES? Lakhs and crores of rupees," she questioned, adding that Centre still owes Rs 80,000 –Rs 90,000 crore to Bengal.

Banerjee, who has just returned after campaigning for Samajwadi Party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh claimed that the BJP was lying to the people of the state about the work it has done.

"We are the first in Banglar Bari project in the country. I went to UP and saw that they are advertising that they have built 41 lakh homes. I asked 'what is your population'. They said 24 crore. Bengal has a population of 11 crore and we have built 45 lakh homes already and are handing over another 2.5 lakhs. Statistics speak," Banerjee reiterated, claiming that Bengal gets much less amount from the Centre in comparison to UP which is a BJP governed state.

Under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme slum dwellers in the city and other municipalities in Bengal are given a flat each while tea workers in North Bengal get houses under the 'Chaa Sundari' programme.