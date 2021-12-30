Dakshineswar temple shut on first day of 2022, devotees not allowed at Belur Math from Jan 1 to 4

Kolkata: Dakshineswar temple and Belur Math shall remain closed on January 1, 2022 in view of the rise in Covid cases. Belur Math shall remain closed till January 4. Prasun Hazra, one of the trustees of Dakshineshwar temple said the temple shall remain closed in view of the Covid situation. Despite repeated requests many people are not wearing masks and there is no infrastructure to ensure that everyone wears masks. In view of this it has been decided not to allow visitors on January 1, Hazra said.



The other centres of Ramakrishna Math and Mission including Kashipur Udyanbati and Mayer Bari shall also remain closed on the first day of the year.

Lakhs of people from across the country visit Kashipur Udyanbati on January 1 to take part in Kalpataru utsav. On January 1, 1886 Sri Ramakrisha had blessed his householder disciple to be conscious (Tomader Chaitanya hok). Sri Ramakrishna was the suffering from cancer. It was a Sunday and many householder disciples had gathered at Kashipur garden house to see him. Around 3pm he came and met them from his second floor room and blessed them. Sri Ramakrishna died on August 16, 1886. After his demise, January 1 has been observed at Kalpataru Utsav. This is the second consecutive year when the devotees will not be allowed to devotees will not be allowed to visit the premises. However, they can watch the puja and the discourse on live stream.

Swami Nityamuktanandaji, head of Mayer Bari said the devotees will not be allowed on January 1 and 2. From January 3, the devotees will be allowed during the stipulated hour.