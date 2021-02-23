Dakshineswar Metro opens for public from today

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually flagged off the extension of the city's North-South Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineswar. The service will be thrown open to the public on Tuesday.



"The new service will benefit office goers and students," said PM Modi, while virtually inaugurating the first metro at 4.57 pm after addressing a public meeting in Hooghly district. Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

The 4.1 kilo meter extension from Noapara to Dakshineswar has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore.

Baranagar and Dakshineswar stations built on this extended stretch, are in close proximity to Eastern Railway's Baranagar and Dakshineswar stations and Belghoria Expressway, the Gateway to the North 24-Parganas district.

With this extension, lakhs of tourists and devotees will be able to visit the two famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar easily. Commuting from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash (New Garia) by Metro will take only 62 minutes as compared to 2 hours 30 minutes by road.

The first and last Metro service from Dakshineswar will leave at 7.30 am and 9.18 pm respectively.