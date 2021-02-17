Dakshineswar Metro likely to be opened on February 22

Kolkata: The Noapara-Dakshineswar Metro is likely to be inaugurated on February 22. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Bengal next week, is expected to inaugurate the 4-km stretch of Noapara-Dakshineswar Metro.



Earlier, the 4-km extension of the existing Line-I was inspected for two days by the officials of the Commission of railway safety in the first week of February. The safety clearance was given on February 10.

On Monday, the officials from the Railway Board and PMO visited the Noapara-Dakshineswar Metro Station as a part of the preparations before the inaugural ceremony.

The project was taken up when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister.

Metro service from Noapara to Dakshineswar would help thousands of commuters. At present, people from the central business district reach Dum Dum Metro Station by availing metro service and then the sub-urban train to reach Dakshineswar or Bally across the river.