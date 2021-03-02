Dakshineswar Metro halted for 30 mins due to tech snag





KOLKATA: In barely a few days after its inauguration, Metro services between Noapara and Dakshineswar were partially affected due to technical snag at a rake at Dum Dum station on Monday.

According to sources, the technical snag took place at the rake at 12.36 pm. The power connection to the railway track was immediately disconnected by the Metro railway authorities. A technical team went to the spot to determine the cause of the technical snag.

"Due to the technical snag, trains were not running between Noapara station and Dakshineswar station for over half an hour. Normal services were resumed at 1. 07 pm," said an official.

The extension of the city's North-South Metro corridor was thrown open to commuters on February 23. According to Kolkata Metro Railway, the extension of the city's North-South Metro corridor is expected to benefit around 50,000 commuters heading towards the city from the adjoining districts.











