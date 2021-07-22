Dakshin Dinajpur Univ to start 1st session in october

Balurghat: New Dakshin Dinajpur University will start its first session for the students in October, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university Sanchari Roy Mukherjee said recently.



"We will start the first session of the university in October. Three subjects-Mathematics, English and Political Science will be taught initially to the first semester students. There will be 25 seats for each of the subjects. We can also increase the seats between 35 and 40 if necessary. More subjects will be included for the students in future," she said.

According to the V-C, the university authority has taken the decision to start the class at the campus of Balurghat College for the first semester students as the new building of the university is under construction.

"We will shift our campus from the Balurghat College to its new building immediately after the completion of the construction work. The students will take admission from September. The class will start in October at Balurghat College campus if the pandemic situation improves otherwise the class will start through an online system," she said.

The principal of Balurghat College Pankaj Kundu has been appointed as the Additional Registrar of the university. Ujjwal Kumar Das has been recruited as the Finance Officer of the university. A particular website for the university-www.dduniversity.in will start functioning within a few days to provide the necessary information.

Presently, the university's new building is being constructed in Balurghat's Mahinagar.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to South Dinajpur on February 21, 2018 on the occasion of International Mother Language Day had announced the name of the university. At present 10 colleges of the district are attached to the University of Gour Banga in Malda.