Dakshin Dinajpur Univ: Camp office to start from today

balurghat: Camp office for new Dakshin Dinajpur University will start from Wednesday (September 01), an official source said on Tuesday.



"The camp office for the new university will start from Wednesday as per a decision taken by the concerned authority of the university. District Magistrate Ayesha Rani and Superintendent of Police Rahul De will be present at the inaugural ceremony," the source said.

It has been decided that the camp office will start temporarily from a house located at Balurghat's Chalkbhabani area as the new building of the university is under construction.

At present, the university's new building is being constructed at Balurghat's Mahinagar.

It was a longstanding demand of the local people of the district to open a new university for South Dinajpur. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, had accepted to fulfil the demand of the people and announced the new university when she visited the district on February 21, 2018 and took part in a rally in Gangarampur.

About 11.07 acres from the land of the district's Agricultural Training Centre was selected in Mahinagar for the proposed university.

Initially, a fund of Rs 2.5 crore was sanctioned to construct the boundary wall and the new building.

Recently, the university authority reportedly sought a fund of Rs 4.5 crore to the state on an emergency basis to develop infrastructure there.

Sanchari Roy Mukherjee has been recruited as the new Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university while the principal of Balurghat College Pankaj Kundu has been appointed as the Additional Registrar.

A website for the university has already started functioning.