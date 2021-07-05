Dais of TMC MLA's event 'set on fire'

KOLKATA: The dais of a programme, in which Trinamool Congress Sonarpur Dakshin MLA Lovely Maitra was supposed to participate, was set on fire. The event was organised on Blue Sky playground at Sonarpur to distribute nutritious food among children.

The dais was erected on Saturday night. At midnight, policemen—while patrolling—found that the dais was burning. They doused the flames.

Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP was behind the incident while the saffron camp refuted all allegations.