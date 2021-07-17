Daily vaccination mark crosses 60K in city

kolkata: Vaccination in Kolkata crossed the 60,000 mark on Friday. Vaccination in the city had been hovering around the 50,000 mark on an average since the last week of June on the days when there had been a reasonable availability of vaccine doses from the Centre.



"The surge is a clear indicator of the fact that we have developed a robust infrastructure for providing nearly 1 lakh jabs per day, if we have the availability of vaccine doses from the Centre," a senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

Friday's figure stood at 60,768. It includes vaccination both at the government and the private level but the bulk of the vaccine doses on any day is being administered from the 200 centres of the KMC that includes its urban primary health centres and its mega centres.At least 101 centres are providing Covishield while 40 centres are administering Covaxin. Over 39 lakh people have received the jab in Kolkata out of which 29,72,613 persons have received the first dose while 9,40607 people have received both the doses in the city so far. KMC is also inoculating a number of people coming from outskirts of the city.