Daily infection drops to 1,478; 29 deaths in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infections in Bengal dropped to 1,478 on Wednesday from what stood at 1,595 on Tuesday. The total number of infected cases has gone up to 14,99,783 till Wednesday. About 1,980 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,61,490 so far.



Number of fatalities stood at 29 on Wednesday with the total tally of fatalities in the state reaching 17,708. The number of active cases remained at 20,585 on Wednesday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.45 per cent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.74 on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.40. Bengal has so far conducted 1,42,18,192 Covid sample tests so far with around 53,975 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata registered seven Covid deaths on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 10 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 1 death, Hooghly 2, West Midnapore 2, Nadia 4, Murshidabad 1, North Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri 1 each. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 135 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 154. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,915 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,479 people so far.

State has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Wednesday. The total number of ICU/HDU beds stands at 2,861. Around 200 safe homes are still functional in the state and the total number of beds in Safe Homes is 11,507. Around 123 testing labs have been operational in the state.

According to the Health department's figure, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Wednesday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 68 in the state.

One new suspected case has however been reported on Wednesday. No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 17 on Wednesday and 38 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 166 in the state so far.

The state Health department has already vaccinated nearly 2.19 crore people cumulatively till Wednesday.

Around 1,70,869 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, around 2,81,683 people received vaccines across the state. The state government has decided to administer the second dose on people on priority basis. It is because of the short supply by the Centre, a health official said. The state government has received 1.99 crore doses and vaccinated 1.98 crore with that quantity. The state government has procured 18 lakh vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers by spending Rs 59 crore from the state's exchequer. Even the vaccine wastage is negative in the state. The Health department vaccinated more than 41 lakh people under the super-spreader category. The state has given due priority to the elderly and vulnerable population and could make a perfect proportion of vaccination under different age groups. Among the beneficiaries, around 63.39 lakh people were within the age group of 18-44 years, around 82.56 lakh (45-60 years) and 71.11 lakh people above 60 years.