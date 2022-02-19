Daily discharge rate 3 times higher than no. of Covid cases in a day

Kolkata: The number of Covid patients discharged from hospitals daily has gone up by three times compared to the count of daily infected cases. This has been a major sign of relief for the health officials in the state.



On Friday, the state saw the release of around 1,346 patients as they recovered from Covid while the new infected cases on Friday stood at 319. On Thursday, the state registered 467 fresh cases. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases dropped by 1,040 on Friday. The number of active Covid cases stood at 7,736 on Friday.

Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has gone down below 1 percent ever since the pandemic broke out.

On Friday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.66 percent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent. It has further gone down in February.

The number of daily fatalities on Thursday dropped to 13 on Friday from what stood at 15 on Thursday and 18 on Wednesday. Single day cases in Kolkata dropped to 38 on Friday from what stood at 63 on Thursday. The figure stood at 58 on Wednesday and 71 on Tuesday. The figure stood at 34 on Monday. Around 41 new cases have been registered in North 24-Parganas on Friday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,627. Out of this, around 3,96,134 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen five Covid deaths on Friday while Kolkata saw four. The city has so far seen a total of 4,46,649 Covid-infected cases. As many as 4,39,815 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,630.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,12,794 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,83,951 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Friday dropped to 0.90 percent from what stood at 1.27 percent on Thursday. The figure stood at 1.14 percent on Wednesday. Around 35,583 samples were tested across the state on Friday. The state has so far carried out 2,39,28,541 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 42:58 on Friday.

There are around 203 dedicated hospitals in the state out of which 196 are government run hospitals. The total number of earmarked beds in the state stands at 23,947. There are around 200 safe homes in the state.