Daily Covid cases drop to 22, fatality rate stands at 1.05%

kolkata: Daily Covid infection dropped to 22 on Friday from what stood at 40 on Thursday.



The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 0.27 per cent on Friday from what stood at 0.48 per cent on Thursday.

The figure stood at 0.30 percent on Tuesday from it stood at 0.56 percent on Monday. The figure stood at 0.35 per cent on Sunday.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of seven weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,706. State has so far registered 20,19,253 infected cases till Friday.

As many as 2,52,77,918 samples have been examined so far across the state. No Covid death occurred on Friday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.

Around 318 people are currently in home isolation while only 26 are in hospitals.

State on Friday administered around 45,302 doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 72,461,530 first doses have been cumulatively administered so far in the state while 62,668,876 second doses have been applied.