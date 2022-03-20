Daily Covid cases drop, state reports 33 new infections

Kolkata: The state has seen a drop in daily Covid cases as 33 new infections have been reported on Saturday from what stood at 62 on Friday. Bengal saw slight rise in daily infections on Thursday as 94 new cases were reported whereas on Wednesday, the figure stood at 65.



The total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,770 out of which 19,94,594 have recovered so far. One Covid death has been reported in the state on Thursday while on Wednesday two deaths were logged. One death was reported on Saturday.

The figure remained the same on Monday and Sunday as well. One Covid death was reported in Bengal on Friday. The state witnessed zero fatalities on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.90 percent on Saturday that remained unchanged from Friday's figure. It stood at 98.88 percent on Monday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 7,561 on Saturday. Around 21,194 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 30 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. The state on Saturday registered the positivity rate at 0.44 percent from what stood at 0.33 percent on Friday. About 902 patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation on Saturday while 80 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

Around 2,010 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6,98,09,700 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,94,08,919 crore received double doses.