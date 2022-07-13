'Daily cases won't touch highest infection rate seen during 1st wave'

kolkata: After carrying out a detailed research on Covid infection scenario, its latest trend and data gathered from the sentinel reports, a section of health department officials apprehend that daily infection may not touch the highest daily infection that was registered during the first wave of Covid.



Daily infection in Bengal now remains between 1,500 and 3,000. During the first Covid wave, the highest daily infection touched around 4,150. The R-value method carried out by the health department that indicates the spread of infection also hinted that the daily cases may not cross 4,100 this time. The severity of Covid infection will remain on the lower side, believe the health officials. Even most of the infected patients are found to be asymptomatic and people are recovering from ailments fast. "A close look at the available data suggests that one wave goes to its peak over a span of 6 weeks. Going by that logic, the current surge of Covid cases started going up in the first week of June. It suggests the Covid curve will now go down gradually," a senior health official said.

The health experts have however suggested that the calculation and research may prove wrong if people do not follow the Covid norms. The experts had earlier warned that the infection might go up as people were not wearing masks and not following Covid protocols. During the last three waves, people had some fear and hence they used to wear masks but this time people have developed a reluctance to wear masks while going to public places.

Incidentally, Bengal saw a slight jump in daily Covid cases on Tuesday with 2,659 fresh cases being reported. The figure went below 2,000 on Monday. Single day Covid infection in Bengal substantially dropped on Monday to 1,915 cases from what stood at 2,962 on Sunday. Kolkata on Tuesday reported the highest daily cases at 743 while North 24-Parganas saw 579 fresh cases. South 24-Parganas on Tuesday reported 168 daily cases and East Burdwan 129.