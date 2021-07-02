Daily cases stand at 1,501; at least 27 deaths logged in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has slightly gone up from 1,478 on Wednesday to 1,501 on Thursday. The total number of infected cases has so far gone up to 15,01,284 Covid cases till Thursday.



The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 20,170. Around 1,889 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,63,379 so far till Thursday.

Number of fatalities dropped to 27 on Thursday from what remained at 29 on Wednesday with the total tally of fatalities in the state reaching 17,735. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.48 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.74 on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.24. Bengal has so far conducted 1,42,72,933 Covid sample tests so far with around 54,741 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each has registered 4 Covid deaths on Thursday while South 24-Parganas has reported 1 death, Howrah 1, Hooghly 2, West Burdwan 3, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 3, Jalpaiguri 3, Darjeeling 4 and Alipurduar 1. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 127 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 136. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,919 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,483 people so far.

The state has so far dedicated around 203 Covid hospitals out of which 196 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 23,947 on Thursday.

The total number of ICU/HDU beds stands at 2,861. Around 200 safe homes are still functional in the state and the total number of beds in Safe Homes is 11,507. Around 124 testing labs have been operational in the state.

According to the Health department's figure, one new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Wednesday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 68 in the state.

One new suspected case has however been reported on Wednesday.

No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has, however, been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 17 on Wednesday and 38 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 166 in the state so far.