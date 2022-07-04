Daily cases jump to 1,822 in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Daily Covid infection has again shot up on Sunday with 1,822 cases being reported while on Saturday the daily cases stood at 1499. Three people died of Covid in Bengal in the past 24 hours. State also witnessed three Covid deaths on Saturday.

Daily cases stood at 1,739 on Friday while around 1,524 cases were reported on Thursday. The daily cases started going up since last week. State saw over 1,500 daily cases for the last time in early February this year following which the curve started flattening. Daily fatality stood at zero for a long time. No fatality was reported in the state on Friday. One fatality had been reported in the state on Thursday while two fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

According to the sources, around 40 per cent of infected patients are from Kolkata which has become a concern for the health department. The recovery rate on Sunday dropped to 98.44.

The figure stood at 98.55 per cent on Friday while on Thursday the figure stood at 98.61 per cent. It remained around 98.66 per cent on Wednesday. Around 526 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months.

Positivity rate has again gone up to 14.10 per cent on Sunday. State registered the recovery rate at 12.74 per cent on Wednesday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Friday. Around 12,921 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 25,591,991 sample tests so far till date.