Daily cases drop below 20k-mark

Kolkata: The number of new Covid infected cases has slightly dropped in the past 24 hours. With 19,511 new cases reported, the number of single-day infections came below the 20,000-mark on Saturday. On Friday, the number of new cases stood at 20,846. The total tally of infections reached 11,14,313 on Saturday.



The state registered record 144 fatalities in the past 24 hours. About 13,137 people have so far died of Covid in the state. Around 9,69,228 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 19,211 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate on Saturday stood at 86.98 per cent.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Saturday said the new set of restrictions which would come into force from Sunday would have no impact on the immunisation drive. People can visit the Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) by availing private cars and other vehicles. He said in this crucial juncture the state government has prioritised both the vaccination drive and stricter restrictions.

The state Health department on Saturday carried out vaccination on 58,991 people. Bengal has so far vaccinated a total 1,26,71,229 people, including health workers, frontline workers and the elderly. No AEFI cases were reported on Saturday.

In another development, about 75,000 doses of Covaxin arrived in the city on Saturday.

The state has so far carried out 1,13,76,030 Covid sample tests out of which 66,563 were performed in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 30 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen 35, South 24-Parganas 13, Howrah 11, Hooghly 13, West Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 2, Bankura 5, Purulia 2, Birbhum 3, Nadia 5, Murshidabad 8, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 3, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 6.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours registered 3,951 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,279. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,896 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,253 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,50,623 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,38,002. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,257 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 68,323. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,207 and 642 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 67,596 and 56,878 respectively.