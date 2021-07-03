Daily cases dip to 1,422; about 23 fatalities logged in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infections in Bengal have dropped to 1,422 on Friday from what stood at 1,478 on Wednesday. The total number of infected cases has so far gone up to 15,02,706 Covid cases till Friday.



The number of active cases on Friday dropped to 19,729 from 20,170 on Thursday. Around 1,840 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,65,219 so far till Friday.

The number of fatalities dropped to 23 on Friday from 27 on Thursday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,758. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.51 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 2.73 on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 7.23. Bengal has so far conducted 1,43,25,099 Covid sample tests so far with around 52,166 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 5 Covid deaths on Friday while North 24-Parganas has seen 8 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 2 deaths, Howrah 2, Hooghly 1, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Jalpaiguri 3 and Darjeeling 2. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 137 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 158. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,924 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,491 people so far.

Meanwhile, the state Health department has already vaccinated 2.23 crore people cumulatively till Friday. State on Friday vaccinated 3,03,329 people across Bengal. On Thursday, around 1,15,622 people received vaccines.

The Health department also conducted vaccination among 31,65,383 people belonging to the age bracket 18-44 so far. The state government has decided to administer the second dose to people on a priority basis. It is because of the short supply by the Centre, a health official said.

According to the Health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Thursday while two suspected cases have been confirmed. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 70 in the state on Thursday. Two new suspected cases have however been reported on Thursday.

No death was reported among suspected cases and no new death has however been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 17 on Thursday and 38 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 166 in the state so far.