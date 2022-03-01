Daily cases dip below 100 for the first time in one-and-a-half years

KOLKATA: After more than one-and-a-half years, Bengal on Monday registered the lowest number of daily Covid infection. This is the lowest record among the past two Covid surges with only 89 new cases being reported. State has seen a sudden drop to 89 from what was registered at 215 on Sunday. Fresh Covid cases stood at 236 on Saturday. The number of daily sample tests also dropped on Monday. Around 17,694 samples were tested on Monday while on Sunday around 27,411 samples were tested.



The number of daily fatalities on Monday dropped to 1 from what stood at 3 on Sunday. The number stood at 3 on Saturday as well and 4 on Friday. Around 6 people died on Thursday. Around 21,176 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Occupancy in Covid beds on Monday registered at 0.32 from 0.28 per cent on Saturday. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent. It has further gone down in February.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 11 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Monday registered the positivity rate at 0.50 per cent.