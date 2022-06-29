Daily cases cross 900-mark after about 5 months

KOLKATA:The number of single day Covid cases has gone up to 954 on Tuesday from what stood at 551 on Monday. The figure stood at 493 on Sunday whereas on Saturday the daily infection stood at 235. State had a huge jump in infected cases up to 745 on last Thursday from 295 on Wednesday. After nearly 5 months, the state has seen over 900 daily cases.



No Covid death was reported in the state on Tuesday. There was no fatality on Monday as well. State had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. The hospital admission rate among the infected patients is as low as 3 per cent in Bengal.

Positivity rate has again gone up to 9.92 per cent on Tuesday from what was registered at 5.11 per cent on Sunday. It had gone up by a huge margin last Thursday with the figure reaching at 7.30 per cent on last Thursday from what was registered at 4.85 per cent on Wednesday. Two Covid deaths have been reported in the state on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.05 per cent on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. The recovery rate continues to drop in the state. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.72 per cent from what stood at 98.75 per cent on Monday. The figure stood at 98.77 per cent on Sunday. On Thursday the figure stood at 98.80 per cent.

Around 4,565 patients are in home isolation on Tuesday. The figure stood at 3,923 patients on Monday. Around 157 patients are in hospitals as on Tuesday. There are none in safe homes yet.