Daily cases cross 2K mark; 3 deaths reported in a day

Kolkata: Daily Covid infected cases in Bengal crossed 2,000 marks on Wednesday with 3 Covid deaths being reported in the past 24 hours.



Daily cases stood at 1,973 on Tuesday from what stood at 1,132 on Monday. Three people died of Covid across the state on Tuesday as well. Positivity rate has again gone up to 16.24 per cent on Wednesday from what stood at 15.93 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 15.12 per cent on Monday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Wednesday. Around 14,484 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 25,626,347 sample tests so far till date. Around 13,789 people are currently in home isolation while around 481 are in hospitals. There is none in safe homes so far.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday reduced the gap for Covid precautionary dose from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years of age. The Union Health Secretary has written to all the Chief Secretary of the state. Around 1,03,955 doses have been administered across the state on Wednesday. Around 72,662,086 first doses have been administered in Bengal so far while 63,615,440 people have received two doses.

The recovery rate dropped to 98.26 per cent on Wednesday from what stood at 98.34 per cent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 98.41 per cent on Monday and 98.44 per cent on Sunday. Around 596 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months.

State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise. The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It has also said that a door to door vaccination campaign can be conducted to make people aware.