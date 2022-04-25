Daihat: 2 held with explosive materials

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police along with cops of Katwa police station on Saturday afternoon arrested two persons from Daihat area.



According to sources, acting on a tip off, STF officials along with cops of Katwa police station intercepted a Goragachha bound bus.

While searching the bag of two suspects identified as Ejabul Sheikh and Rabiul Sheikh, cops found two packets full of white and brown coloured powder weighing about 3 kg each. On suspicion the duo was detained. Later STF officials were confirmed that the powders they found are actually Ammonium Nitrite and Arsenic Sulphide which are explosive materials.

Sleuths have come to know that the explosives were brought from Bihar. Both the accused persons are the residents of Purbasthali in East Burdwan. Cops are interrogating the duo to find out the other associates of them.