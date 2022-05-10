Cyclonic storm: Rain lashes city; KMC control room made operational

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is taking all precautionary measures —which will be in place at least till Friday this week—to prevent waterlogging due to heavy rainfall from the effect of severe Cyclone Asani. Round-the-clock control room has already been made operational and the Member Mayor-in-Councils (MMICs) have been given borough-wise charge of monitoring the situation by Mayor Firhad Hakim.



The borough chairmen have also been asked to remain alert and vigilant.

The 77 drainage pumping stations in the city have also been readied so that water can be drained out at a rapid rate.

The weather office has not ruled out chances of heavy rainfall in the city particularly on Wednesday and Thursday due to the effect of the cyclone.

The boat canal in Tiljala area was dredged by KMC on Monday for fast-tracking the water drainage through Ballygunge pumping station.

Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who is in charge of Health department will oversee Borough I and II, Swapan Samaddar, MMiC Environment and Amiruddin (Bobby), MMiC Market will keep an eye on the rest of the boroughs within North and Central Kolkata.

MMiC (Parks & Gardens) Debasish Kumar, and MMiC(Law) Baishwanor Chatterjee will oversee the boroughs within south Kolkata. The departments like Drainage, Water Supply, Lighting and Electricity and Parks & Gardens have been asked to remain on alert and all leaves of employees of these departments have been cancelled.

There was waterlogging in some major stretches of Kolkata after a smart shower lashed the city ton Monday morning that included Kankurgachi underpass, Camac Street, Loudon Street, among others.