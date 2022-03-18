'Cyclonic circulation likely next week'

kolkata: A cyclonic circulation is expected in Bengal in the next week but it will have no major impact, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal and it will gain some strength before forming into a cyclonic circulation on March 21 near north Andaman.

It will reach the Bangladesh and Myanmar coast on March 23.A cyclonic circulation situated over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) on March 10, which later remained over EIO and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. A low pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the next 24 hours. Officials at IMD Kolkata said there has been no forecast regarding the intensification. The MeT office Alipore already predicted that the highest temperature in the city may go up to 37 degree Celsius by this weekend giving a sense of discomfort to the

city dwellers.