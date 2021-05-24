Cyclone Yaas to make landfall between Paradip, Sagar Islands

KOLKATA: The depression over East-Central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, making landfall along the coast anywhere between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar Islands in West Bengal by the evening of May 26 (Wednesday) as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of around 155-165 km per hour (kmph), said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Sunday.



A low pressure that had formed over the East-Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday concentrated into a depression on Sunday. "Latest satellite images indicate that the low-pressure area became well-marked over East Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday evening and turned into a depression on Sunday. At 11:30 am on Sunday, the system situated at 560 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 590 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 690 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 670 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is expected to make landfall between Paradip and Sagar Islands on May 26 evening," said Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, the head of Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

He also said the coastal districts—East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly—may receive light to moderate rainfall on May 25. Some places may, however, witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. On May 26, very heavy rainfall is likely to lash Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Some places in North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas, Howrah Hooghly and Kolkata may receive extremely heavy rainfall on the same day. Nadia, Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Birbhum may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected in Murshidabad, Malda and South Dinajpur as well. On May 27, rainfall is expected mostly in North Bengal while some places in South Bengal may also receive rainfall.

The wind speed in the coastal region on May 24 evening is likely to be around 40-50 kmph while on the evening of May 25, it may reach 50-60 kmph and in the morning of May 26 around 60-70 kmph. In the afternoon on May 26, the wind speed would be around 90-110 kmph and around 155-165 kmph when the cyclone would pass through the coast.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been keeping a close watch on the situation and she has already directed various ministers to ensure proper arrangements in the districts and supervise the fight against cyclonic storms. Senior officials are maintaining coordination with the district officials and the agencies involved in the combat. Central control room at the state Secretariat has been in touch with the MeT office. West Bengal State Electricity Board Employees' Union has also formed control rooms in various regions.

Many schools in the coastal and riverine areas have been turned into shelters. Railways are coordinating with the state government to keep a watch on railway bridges, tracks. Cyclone centers have been set up in various districts and control rooms opened. Disaster management teams are being sent to various districts.