Cyclone Sitrang spares Bengal, hits Bangladesh

KOLKATA: People in south Bengal, especially in the coastal regions, heaved a sigh of relief as the Cyclone Sitrang had no major impact in the state and made a landfall in southern Bangladesh causing much damage in the neighbouring country.



Some parts of coastal districts in Bengal, however, witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds on Monday.

People in the city and also in a major part of Bengal woke up to a bright sunny day on Tuesday. The effects of Cyclone Sitrang had brought down the temperature in and around Kolkata. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was 24.7 degree Celsius, seven degrees below the normal, while the minimum stood around 21.5 degree Celsius. As per predictions of the IMD office Kolkata, the maximum and minimum temperature in the city will be around 29 degrees Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively in the next 24 hours.According to the IMD, Sitrang had already lost much of its strength and converted into a deep depression after entering Bangladesh. It has however brought rainfall in the north eastern states. The coastal districts of Bengal such as East Midnapore, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas, however, witnessed gusty winds and light to medium rainfall. There was no report of any major mishap or devastation in Bengal. The impact was also not much in the Sunderbans, which was perceived to be most vulnerable.Kolkata was least impacted as it witnessed only sporadic drizzles throughout Monday. The rains, however, failed to dampen the festive spirit.