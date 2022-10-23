Cyclone 'Sitrang' likely to cross Bengal coast on October 25

Kolkata: The low-pressure area over the north of the Andaman Sea and the south-east Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Saturday morning and remained around 950 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal in the afternoon, which is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin that the depression is likely to move north-westwards till Sunday (October 23) morning and re-curve north-northwestwards, intensifying into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone is expected to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona and Sandwip Islands in the Sunderbans and adjoining West Bengal on Tuesday morning (October 25).

Several coastal districts, both in Bengal and Odisha, have been put on alert. As per MeT office prediction, scattered and fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely to take place over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during October 24 and 25.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on October 24 and 25.

Senior official of the IMD, Kolkata, GK Das issued an advisory saying that ferry services in the Sunderbans may be restricted on October 24 and 25 and water-bound tourist activists at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Bakkhali and Sagar will also be restricted on these two days. There is a possibility of water logging in the low-lying areas and damage to crops in the coastal districts.

District administrations in the coastal areas have already started campaigns to make people aware of the cyclonic storm. Sensitisation programmes have been going on in all the beach towns. There is a prediction of heavy rainfall in the coastal districts. Various other South Bengal districts may receive light to moderate rainfall.

IMD Kolkata predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in North and South 24-Parganas on Monday (October 24) — the day of Kali Puja/Diwali. An 'Orange alert' has been issued in both districts. 'Yellow alert' has been issued to East and West Midnapore where heavy rainfall has been predicted on that day.

Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly will receive moderate rainfall on Monday. Wind speed in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas may be around 45-55 kmph with gusting up to 65 kmph on Monday. Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly may witness a wind speed of around 30-40 kmph with gusting up to 50 kmph on Monday.

Wind speed may reach 80-90 kmph with gusting 100 kmph in North 24-Parganas and 60-70 kmph with gusting 80 kmph in East Midnapore on Tuesday (October 25). Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore may see wind measuring around 40-50 kmph on Tuesday with gusting 60 kmph.

There will be heavy rainfall in North and South 24-Parganas and Nadia and moderate rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and East Midnapore on Tuesday (October 25). Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea from Sunday till further notification.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed. All possible measures are being taken. Cyclones Aila and Yaas brought more devastation to the Sundarbans than Cyclone Amphan. But the latter had more wind speed than the other two," said a senior official from the disaster management department.

"Though cyclone is yet to be generated, it seems likely that the landfall will be near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast," said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director of IMD, Kolkata. The major parts of the eastern Sunderbans, falling within South and North 24-Parganas, are likely to be impacted, Banerjee added.