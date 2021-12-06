Cyclone: Power dept sets up control room; senior officials asked to coordinate with dists

kolkata: State Power department has opened control room for time-to-time monitoring of situations in the districts in the wake of cyclone Jawad.



Senior officials have been keeping in touch with their counterparts in the districts to assess the situation mostly in the coastal areas.

The Power department has been keeping an eye on the low lying areas so that the power lines can be stopped if water enters into the villages.

In Sunderbans, the water-level in various rivers went up due to tidal wave. The sea also remained turbulent on Sunday.

Leaves for the employees of the Power department have been cancelled till Tuesday.

Leaves for other employees in Irrigation and Disaster Management departments have also been cancelled.

State government has been keeping an eye especially on the districts like East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas from Nabanna. The district administrations of all the coastal areas have been directed to submit reports from time-to-time.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has been monitoring the situation in the coastal areas.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also enquired about the situations in the coastal districts.

According to sources, around 14,375 people have been evacuated.

People, who were stranded in the hotels in various sea side resorts in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, have been asked to keep themselves within the hotel rooms.

The district administrations kept a vigil in all the beach towns.

In some places, the tourists were stopped by the police personnel from going to the sea on Sunday.